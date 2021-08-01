The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of The Middleby worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $191.49 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

