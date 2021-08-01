The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.