The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.