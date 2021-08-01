TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 12,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73. TheMaven has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
About TheMaven
