Thilo Schroeder Sells 8,724 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.01 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.