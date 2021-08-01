Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0010 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 18% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $54,911.62 and approximately $120,889.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00351959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

