Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $84,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.