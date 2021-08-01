Tokes (TKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

