TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 310,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $2.38 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

