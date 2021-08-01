TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 310,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $2.38 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
