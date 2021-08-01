Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

