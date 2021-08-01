Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.11.

TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.23. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$70.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

