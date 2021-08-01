Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.52. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 131,321 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$318.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50.

In other news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,790.56. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,425.36. Insiders sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,405 over the last quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

