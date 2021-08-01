Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$13.28 and a one year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In related news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,860,975.12.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

