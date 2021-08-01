Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down to $35.61

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.05. Translate Bio shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 10,792 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

