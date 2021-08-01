Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,880,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 69,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 over the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $5,526,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

