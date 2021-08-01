Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.