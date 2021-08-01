Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $714,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of 686.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

