Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $14.18. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,961 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $831.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

