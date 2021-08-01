TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 303,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

