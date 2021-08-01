TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

