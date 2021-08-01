Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Trifast alerts:

LON:TRI opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £193.86 million and a PE ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.04. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.