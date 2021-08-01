Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 27,173 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 target price on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

