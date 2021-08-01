Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,188.20 or 1.00046800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00069887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009655 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

