TROY Trading 29.2% Higher This Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. TROY has a total market cap of $78.70 million and $6.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

