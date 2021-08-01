Truegame (TGAME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,307.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Truegame has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $85,349.42 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

