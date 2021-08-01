Truist Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
