Truist Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

