Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

