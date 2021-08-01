Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSGP. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

