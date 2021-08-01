Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

TDOC stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

