Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 600.0 days.

TSUSF stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $115.47 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

