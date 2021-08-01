Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 340.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.84 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

