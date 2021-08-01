Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 17.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

