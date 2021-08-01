Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

