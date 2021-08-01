Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,333 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Meredith were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 341.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

