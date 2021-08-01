Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

