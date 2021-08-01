Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.