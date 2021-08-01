Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$99.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

