TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TUI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 339.10 ($4.43) on Wednesday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

