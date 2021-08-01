Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,965. The company has a market cap of $828.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.