UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 5,029 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 317.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

