UBS Group AG Increases Position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.38 on Friday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

