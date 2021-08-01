UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $1,547,000.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

LEGOU stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.