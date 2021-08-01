UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 5,057 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO opened at $9.75 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

