UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 8,000” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

