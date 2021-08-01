UBS Group Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of 210.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Barclays by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

