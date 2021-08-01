Umbrella Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,392.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $345,392.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

