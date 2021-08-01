Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

