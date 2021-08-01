Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 22.8% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.