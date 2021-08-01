United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

