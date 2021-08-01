United States Steel Co. (X) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $26.48 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

